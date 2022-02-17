Free health check-up camp on Feb 18

DEOLALI CAMP: To commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022, Pujya Sindhi Panchayat, Deolali, has organised a free health check-up camp on February 18 in association with Assured Care Plus Hospital. The camp shall be organised at Sindhi Panchayat Hall, Deolali Camp. Beneficiaries can avail of the camp’s benefits from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Apart from the below-mentioned facilities, the camp shall also provide a threemonth check-up of blood sugar level and Lipid profile test at the hospital as per the suggestion of doctors.

Facilities available at camp