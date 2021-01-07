Free health check-up camp at Bhatia College

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A free health check-up for all the helpers was held at Smt. Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya College, popularly known as Bhatia college, on Wednesday. The camp was jointly organised by Sahyadri Hospitals and Bhatia college. Dr. Vijay Medhane, principal of Bhatia college, inaugurated the event. </p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, the principal said that in today’s fast paced life, everyone deals with a certain amount of stress. Unknowingly, it affects our health and daily life and leads to reduced efficiency in work. Therefore, everyone should do a health check-up from time to time.</p><p> Milind Thakre compered the programme, and Sophan Jadhav gave the vote of thanks. Professors and non-teaching staff were examined at the camp. Dr. Ravindra Kalal of Sahyadri Hospitals, Sagar Borse, Nandini Wankhede, Vijay Kalal, Virag Sanghvi, and Sangeeta Mhaske of Ranole Eye Hospital, Ganesh Dhoke as well as vice principal VD Kapadi, Sopan Jadhav, Sham Jadhav, Sudhakar Jadhav, Dr. Swati Singh, Anis Patel, and others were present.</p><p><strong>Blood donation camp held</strong></p><p>A total of 175 blood bags were collected in the blood donation camp organised at Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha’s SKVT college on behalf of Rashtriya Seva Yojana, Rashtriya Chhatra Sena, and Gymkhana. The camp was inaugurated by MLA Saroj Ahire and MVP Director Sachin Pingale. </p><p>As there’s shortage of blood in blood banks due to the pandemic, the camp was organised to save the lives of patients, and make students aware of the importance of blood donation. MLA Ahire, while addressing the crowd, stated that donation is an important part of Indian culture, and blood donation is the most important of all. About 5,200 students participated in the camp, said Director Sachin Pingale.</p>