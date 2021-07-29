Free health camp organised

NASHIK: About 900 citizens benefited from a free health camp organized by Yuva Adarsh Multipurpose Social Group and Shiv Sena sub-division chief Babloo Sheikh. The camp was inaugurated by State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse. Bhuse on the occasion appealed to the youths to come forward to solve the difficulties of people and to get them the benefit of government schemes.

Setu office has also been started at this time. MP Hemant Godse, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, former MLA Vasant Gite, Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar, Nashik Road NMC divisional ward committee chairperson Prashant Dive and others were present as the chief guests. At this time, free medicines were given by the expert doctors of SMBT hospital. Dr. Vaibhav Kute, Dr. Pulkit Gangwal, Dr. Mugdha Waje, Dr. Tausif Sheikh and Dr. Balkrishna Patil checked and treated the patients.