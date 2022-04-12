Free guidance for GRE, TOEFL, IELTS

NASHIK: Want to pursue higher education? Savitribai Phule Pune University’s International Center recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Select Your University Online Digital Education Foundation that will enable its students to get free coaching and guidance to attempt exams such as GRE (graduate record examination), TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and IELTS (International English Language Testing System). These examinations are important to qualify if a student wants to apply to many countries for higher education.

“Many students want to go abroad for education but often they cannot fulfill their dream due to lack of proper information and guidance. This will help them immensely. Through this, students will not only be taught the English language to clear IELTS / TOEFL, etc, but will also be given expert guidance and counselling. More information about this will be available to students on the official website of the international center.

University Vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said that many students want to study abroad but fail to gather information about the visa process, universities abroad etc. “So we are trying to help such students be better equipped to apply for higher education institutes abroad,” he said.