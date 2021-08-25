Free computer, vocational training for the disabled

NASHIK: Free computer and vocational training for the disabled for the academic year 2021- 2022 will be provided by the Government Adult Disability Training Center and Vashatigriha Sanstha working under the Commissionerate of Disability Welfare, Pune and Social Welfare Department of Zilla Parishad Sangli.

Accordingly, the concerned should secure their admission and avail the benefits, an appeal has been made by the Superintendent of the Government Adult Disability Training Center and Housing Institute at Miraj in a government press release. According to a government press release, the Government Adult Disability Training Center and Vashatigriha is the only government institution in Miraj in Sangli district of western Maharashtra to provide free training for adult disabled.

While submitting the application for this course, two photographs, school leaving certificate, certificate of competent authority regarding disability, proof of income and photocopies of Aadhaar card should be attached. After receiving the admission application, interviews will be conducted by the expert committee and the selection will be made accordingly, said the Superintendent of the Government Adult Disability Training Center and Housing Institute in a government press release.

Educational qualification for Motor and Amateur Rewinding, Submersible Pumping Single phase Electric Course is Minimum Class 9th pass is required and age limit should be 16 to 40 years. The training period of this course is 4 months and free accommodation and meals and training have been provided during the training period, informed the Superintendent of Government Adult Disability Training Center and Hostel Institute in a government press release.

Interested students can submit their admission forms to the Superintendent, Government Disabled Adult Education Center and Hostel, Takli Road, Mhetremala, Near Godad Mallya, tehsil Miraj District Sangli, Zip Code 416410. Citizens of rural and urban areas should inform the needy students about this course and admission, an appeal has been made by the Superintendent of Government Adult Disability Training Center and Hostel House in a government press release.