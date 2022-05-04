Free cancer detection camp held in Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: Under Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Cancer Mukt Maharashtra’ campaign, a free cancer detection camp was organised in Cantonment General Hospital of Deolali Camp yesterday.

While addressing the participants, Pritam Adhav, nominee member of the Deolali Cantonment Board, stated many poor families reside in Deolali Camp and surrounding villages. Not everyone can afford cancer detection and treatment charges.

Many residents, especially females, refuse to get themselves checked due to fear and financial constraints. Therefore, the campaign launched by the party will prove beneficial for all the families.

BJP city president Girish Palve inaugurated the camp yesterday (May 4) in presence of various dignitaries. More than 165 women and youngsters underwent mammography, Pap smear, blood sugar, CBC, biopsy and other tests. Dr Jayashree Natesh, Dr Chandrakant Bavaskar, Dr Naresh Daulatani, and other staff members of Cantonment General Hospital worked hard for the camp’s success.

Tanaji Karanjkar, Bhagwan Katariya, Prasad Adke, Kaveri Kasar, Amod Shahane, Shivaji Bothe, Prof. Sunita Adke, Nanda Bhutada, Ratan Kasar, Rotary Club President Nandini Karia, Deolali Janakalyan Foundation’s Nazneen Tarwala, Kahera Nawaz, and other dignitaries were present at the camp.