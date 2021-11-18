Free bamboo workshop for tribals

NASHIK: Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Center will organise a free bamboo training program with a scholarship for tribal youngsters in the Harsul area. The District Industries Center, Nashik, under Adivasi Upyojana, will sponsor the training.

The training will include demonstrations to create various bamboo products and special training on government industries’ various schemes, market surveys, project reports, etc. Nashik district citizens and those in the tribal category (age limit: 18 to 45 years) are eligible for this program.

The candidate should’ve passed the 7th standard and needs to be fully vaccinated. A total of 36 beneficiaries will be selected for the scheme through interviews. After the training, the government will provide scholarship worth Rs.1000 and a certificate to each beneficiary. Hon’ble General Manager, District Industries Center, Nashik, has appealed to all the eligible candidates to apply for the program.

For more information and application form, candidates can contact the project officer, Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Center, 11, Udyog Bhavan, Trimbak Road, Nashik, or contact John Powells, Program Coordinator (8698574248).