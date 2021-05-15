Free antigen, RT-PCR test for Bhagur residents

DEOLALI CAMP: Prerna Balkwade, founder president of Zep Bharari Foundation and district chief of women’s wing of Nationalist Congress Party informed that free swab antigen and RT-PCR tests have been started at the Covid centre recently set up at freedom fighter N Balkwade gymnasium. Bhagur residents can avail the benefit of the free tests and get themselves tested.

After the inauguration of the Covid Care Centre at Bhagur last week, 25 patients were admitted and were undergoing treatment at the centre. Out of them, ten have got recovered and discharged from the centre. On the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, free testing for Covid-19 has also been started. On the first day, 13 people were tested, and three out of them tested positive for the virus. The positive patients were admitted to the Centre immediately.