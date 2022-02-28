Fraud by changing barcodes in mall

NASHIK: An interesting incident of changing barcodes has come in light of fraudulent acts. A case has been registered against three persons at Indiranagar Police Station for changing high value goods barcodes with low cost barcode labels in D Mart Mall at Gaulane Fata.

According to the complaint lodged by Swapnil Satish Bobade (40, Row House No 3, Siddhivinayak Society, Behind KK Wagh Engineering College, Panchavati, Nashik), suspects are Aashish Vilas Katad (21, Chandrabhaga Apartment, Shivajinagar, Satpur), Prathamesh Tatyasaheb Thoke (20, Opposite Indumati Lawns, Wadiware, Tal Igatpuri, Dist Nashik), Jatin Yogendra Srivastav (21, Ganesh Heights Flat No. 106, Nigal Park, Opposite Satyam Wine, Shivaji Nagar, Satpur).

A case has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station against the suspects for allegedly defrauding two pairs of expensive shoes at D Mart in Gaulane Fata at around 2 pm by exchanging barcodes for cheap slippers.