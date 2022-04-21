Four nominations for presidential post

NASHIK: As many as four nomination papers for the post of President and five nominations for the post of Vice President have been filed for a five-yearly election to the Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik (SaVaNa). Vasant Khairnar, Vilas Poddar, Makrand Sukhatme and Dilip Phadke have filed their papers for the Presidential post, while as many as five candidates including senior litterateur and critic Prof Dilip Dhondge and renowned author, poet Prof Mansi Deshmukh will vie for the post of Vice-President of the SaVaNa, Nashik. The application forms have been filed with Assistant Returning Officer Yogini Joshi for the May 8 election.