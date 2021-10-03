Four new oxygen generation projects

NASHIK: Considering the possible third wave, the industry is also preparing vigorously. The administration has given nod to start four oxygen generation projects, two each at Akrale Industrial Estate in Dindori and Sinnar Industrial Estate. The Akrale Industrial Estate will be the largest liquid oxygen gas plant in North Maharashtra with a production capacity of 50 MT. The second project is formed by the company named Oxygen City.

The capacity of this project is 15 MT. It is establised by group of doctor from Nashik. In addition, Sinnar MIDC is launching two projects namely Tavari Multigases and Ansh Engineering. All four of these new oxygen generation projects have been approved. These four projects will add 80 metric tonnes capacity in district oxygen generation which will be available in the time of crisis.