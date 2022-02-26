Four Nashik students stranded in Ukraine

NASHIK: Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine has provoked a widespread outcry. Students from all over the world come to study in the area, including India, for higher medical education. The government is trying their best to save these students. The number of students from Nashik who are stranded in Ukraine has increased to four.

According to the information received, Ridhi Sharma (resident of Makhmalabad, Nashik), Gauri Thorat (resident of Wani, Taluka Dindori), Aditi Deshmukh (Nashik Road) and Pratik Jondhale (Gangapur Road) are the students stranded in Ukraine along with other Indian students. All four of them shifted to Ukraine for higher education.

Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare has started a helpline for the stranded citizens and students in Nashik district. Correspondence has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs with the help of the district administration. The disaster management department has also informed that efforts are being made to bring back these students. More than 18,000 Indian nationals are stranded in Ukraine. The Government of India is working hard to bring these citizens back to India.

Helpline for Nashikites

If any citizen or student from Nashik district is stranded in Ukraine, they can contact the toll free number of District Control Room, District Collector’s Office, Nashik on 0253-2317151. District Collector Suraj Mandhare appealed to contact at 1077 and ddmanashik@gmail.com.