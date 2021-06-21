Four lakh teak trees to be planted

NASHIK: Last year, the tree plantation campaign was not carried out on a large scale due to the pandemic, but this year, the plantation will be done by the Regional Forest, Social Forestry Department. The Forest Development Corporation of Nashik Division will also plant 3,92,750 trees of teak (saag) species in Trimbak and Peth tehsils. Earlier tree plantation was done on a total of 175 hectares in Peth and Trimbakeshwar tehsils.

The same species of teak will be planted in this plantation drive. Up to four lakh teak trees will be planted in both the places. Teak is often given preference by the Forest Development Corporation for plantation. Meanwhile, the planting will be done in the next three to four days and the pits have been dug a few days ago. The seedlings have already been prepared and will be planted as soon as it rains. Due to delayed rains this year, the plantation drive of the Regional Forest Department along with social forestry has been delayed.

"The Forest Development Corporation of Nashik Division will plant trees on 175 hectares and the preparations have been completed. The trees will be planted in the next two to three days." - Pravin Damale, RFO, Forest Development Corporation, Nashik Range