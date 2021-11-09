Four killed in accident

GHOTI: Four persons, including three children, were killed after a two wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday (November 7, 2021) in the evening. The accident took place near the road square in Mundegaon Shivar near Ghoti.

Tukaram Hari Kadu (25) was riding a two wheeler home, along with three kids Payal (11) and Vishakha (7) Gatir and Sakshi Davkhar (10), when they were hit by a bigger vehicle from the rear end of the two wheeler.

The four died on the spot. Police and locals rushed them to a hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

The accident that killed three innocent lives and one youth; came as a shock to the village area and the families. The relatives were inconsolable. The police are investigating the matter further.