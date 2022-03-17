Four drunk police constables face suspension

NASHIK: Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has finally suspended four policemen for having a liquor party at a city police station in the All India Radio Tower area on Gangapur Road.

According to information, some residents had gone to D K Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against miscreants when they saw policemen having a liquor party at the police station. According to eyewitnesses, the drunken police had called the complainant Balasaheb Shinde to the police station and beat him up.

As soon as the locals came to know that Shinde had been mahandled, they gathered in front of the police station. This time, when the citizens went inside to the police station, they noticed that some police personnel were having a liquor party and some of them started filming in their mobiles.

An officer was fleeing from there when the citizens took a video of him while fleeing. Upon learning of the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepali Khanna, senior PI Riaz Sheikh and other officers arrived at the police station.

One of the drunken policemen was taken into custody by the police at night and then taken for medical check-up while the rest had fled from the scene. When MLA Seema Hiray discussed the matter with CP Pandey, all eyes were on what action he would take now. Finally, four police personnel were suspended by the commissioner.

CP Pandey chairs Mohalla Committee meet

Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey immediately called a meeting of the Mohalla Committee in the outpost area of D K Nagar police station and got to know the problems of the citizens. Deputy Commissioner Amol Tambe, Vijay Kharat, Pournima Sringi Chowghule Sanjay Barkund, Assistant Commissioner Shohail Sheikh, Deepali Khanna, Madhukar Gavit, PI Kumar Chaudhary and Riaz Sheikh were present on the occasion.

CP Pandey, while interacting with the citizens, announced the suspension of the concerned for the wrongdoing. Pandey said that there are 65 police outposts in Nashik city. Many police outposts in the city are unauthorized. A proposal will be sent to the government for approval of new outposts soon, he said.