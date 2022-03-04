Four children drowned at Kelve beach

NASHIK: Two of the five children who went for a swim in the sea on Kelve Beach in Palghar were drowning in the tide when four students from Nashik drowned in an attempt to save them. Four children from Nashik drowned while rescuing two drowning children on a Kelve beach in Palghar district. Three of the dead were from Nashik.

The deceased have been identified as Om Vispute (Nashik), Deepak Vadakate (Nashik), Krishna Shelar (Nashik) and Atharva Nagre (Kelve). The locals succeeded in saving Abhilekh Deore (Nashik). He was admitted to Mahim primary health centre for treatment.