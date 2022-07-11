Four bridges, seven roads under water

NASHIK: Due to continuous rains in the district for the past two days, the water level of various dams in different talukas has risen, and officials have initiated water discharge from these dams. Due to the water discharge in thousands of cusecs, the district’s rivers are flowing above a dangerous level. A total of four bridges and seven roads have been shut in the district after being submerged under floodwater.

One person got swept away in the floodwater in the river between Palashi Khurd and Chikhali. Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode told Deshdoot the man has not been found yet, and the search is on. In the meantime, six to seven roads in Dindori taluka of the district are under water. These roads are completely closed for traffic.