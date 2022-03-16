Four arrested in hunting at Wadholi

NASHIK: Four people have been arrested by the Forest department in a hunting case. The suspects were arrested while trying to hunt wild animals. The Forest Department has seized heavy materials required for hunting from the suspects.

The wildlife lovers have expressed satisfaction and appreciated the work of the Forest department as after this action the lives of the animals have been saved due to the vigilance of the Forest Department. It is learned that Forest Department squads were patrolling near Cabin No 520 at Mauje Wadholi on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road.

While patrolling, a team from the forest department found some suspects hiding. Tukaram Dive, Hari Tanaji Jadhav, Kalu Bendkoli and Vishnu Sonu Shinde have been arrested in this case. A Forest Department team arrested the four and found two axes, a sickle, 31 sticks, two motorcycles and eight hunting nets. A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

This action was taken by Range Forest Officer Vivek Bhadane and his team under the guidance of Deputy Forest Conservator Pankaj Garg and Assistant Conservator of Forests Ganesh Zole. Over the last few days, the forest department has been making continuous efforts to save wildlife. The forest department is keeping a close eye on the rural areas including the city and many actions have been taken in the last few days.

Four day custody

The Forest department presented the four suspects before the first class magistrate court on Tuesday. The court heard the argument of the public prosecutor on behalf of the Forest department. Accordingly, the court has given forest custody to suspects till March 19.