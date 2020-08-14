Four arrested in blackbuck poaching

NASHIK :

On Tuesday, the Nashik East Forest divisions, arrested a person in a blackbuck poaching case. He was arrested in Dongargaon of Yeola tehsil. The suspected poacher named Madhukar Shivaji Pawar was caught red-handed with a dead blackbuck, in a private farm.

The other three suspects, in this case, were arrested by Thursday. The suspects had set a net trap for blackbuck in a farm. On Tuesday, when the blackbuck got trapped Pawar and his other gang members killed blackbuck by hitting in its head with a stone.

The forest department after getting a tip-off immediately arrived at the spot and arrested Pawar. It was an adult male blackbuck of about four years old which was killed.

The other suspects were arrested immediately within 24 hours, informed forest officials. The forest department has said that the investigation is going on in this matter and important wildlife links will be traced.

The suspects have also committed such crimes before. The names of other suspects arrested are not disclosed yet by the forest department. The investigation is being carried by Range Forest Officer Sanjay Bhandari, Forester of Rajapur, MB Pawar, forest ranger Prasad Patil, Gopal Hargaonkar and others.