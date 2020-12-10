Foundation stone of new Parliament building laid

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday) laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building as part of an ambitious Central Vista plan at Sansad Marg.</p><p>The Prime Minister performed Bhoomi Poojan rituals along with the Pujaris from the Sringeri Math, Karnataka around a holy pyre organised beneath a flower-decked marquee as part of the ground-breaking ceremony.</p><p>The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.</p><p>The New Parliament Building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament.</p><p>Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and the Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.</p><p>The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture. The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.</p><p>The construction of New Parliament Building will utilise the resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation.</p><p>Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Centre for continuing with the Central Vista project even as the judgement on the plea against it is awaited.</p><p>However, the top court permitted the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the site as of now.</p>