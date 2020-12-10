Deshdoot Times

Foundation stone of new Parliament building laid

Prime Minister performed Bhoomi Poojan rituals
Foundation stone of new Parliament building laid
Abhishek Vibhandik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
parliament
Central Vista
New Parliament Building
Parliament Building
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com