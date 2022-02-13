Fort building competition organised

DEOLALI CAMP: Shivyuva Pratisthan, a social organisation, has organised a fort making competition for school children to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti (birth anniversary). The organisers have announced big prizes for winners.

There are many ancient forts in Maharashtra that testify to the prowess of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also inspire many virtues such as bravery and patriotism. Many families visit these forts to learn about the history and sacrifices of freedom fighters. The history of forts is also included in the school’s curriculum.

To make children understand the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and concepts of forts, the social group organised this competition. The competition is organised from February 15 to 18, and school children from class V to class X can participate in this competition.

They need to build a fort at home, take five pictures, and mail it to the organisation with their name, address, and the fort’s name. Their email id is shivyuvapratisthan@gmail.com. The winner will receive a Rs 2,222 cash prize, along with souvenirs and a certificate.

The first runner up and second runner up receive Rs 1500 and Rs 999 respectively, along with souvenirs and certificates. Student who stands in the fourth position shall receive Rs 555 cash prize. Various prizes and other gifts have been announced by the organisation to encourage students.