Fort building collapse : Toll reaches to 5

MUMBAI :

The death toll in the eight decade old Bhanushali Building collapse in south Mumbai on Friday reached to five. The BMC Disaster Control said here this afternoon that four bodies recovered from the debris during the night and 20 others were injured. The deceased were identified as Kusum P. Gupta, 45, Jyotsna P. Gupta, 50, Padmalal M. Gupta, 51, and two unidentified bodies.

A woman, Neha Gupta (45) who was rescued last night was stated to be critical, and was battling for her life at Sir J. J. Hospital. The rescue operations still continue as 2-3 other persons are still feared trapped in the rubble even as bouts of heavy rains continued to lash the city.

The first two major house-crashes of Mumbai in the current monsoon, the 5-storied Bhanushali Building in Fort, near the GPO and a 3-storied tenement in Plot No. 8B of Collector Compound in Malvani, Malad west collapsed on an adjoining 2-storied tenement.

In both incidents, a total of 7 persons have lost their lives so far, over 30 are injured, and over a dozen evacuated safely.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner I. S. Chahal, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officials have visited the site in south Mumbai.