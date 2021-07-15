Former Vice Principal gifts reference books to college

DEOLALI CAMP: Deolali’s Mrs. Vimalaben Khimji Tejukiya College’s retired Vice Principal Prof. Daulat Shinde has set an example of how teachers can express their feelings towards their students even after retirement. He knew students studying Chemistry and other complex subjects had to rely on many reference books. As a result, he spent Rs.10,000 and gifted reference books to the college to aid the students.

He even gifted the old reference books he collected over time. Principal Dr.Vijay Medhane accepted the books and stated that the act of Shinde signifies donations hold utmost importance in life. He added that even though a human remains a student for the whole life, people like Shinde give a lot of guidance in life. Prof. K R Labhade, Prof. P D Dhondge and others were present during the ceremony.