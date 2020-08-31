Former president Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !I thank all of You,” his son tweeted.



“There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the Army hospital had said this morning.



He was admitted in Hospital on August 10 in a critical condition. He had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery.



Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive.