Deshdoot Times

Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Earlier, he joined NCP and later joined the Shiv Sena
Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
BJP
Devendra Fadanavis-BJP
BJP Chandrakant Patil
MLA Balasaheb Sanap
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com