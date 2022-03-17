Former Minister Shankarrao Kolhe passes away

NASHIK: Maharashtra Former Minister Shankarrao Kolhe passed away in Nashik on Wednesday due to age related ailments. His family sources gave this information. Kolhe was 93 years old. He served as Minister of Agriculture, Cooperatives, Revenue and Transport between 1989 and 1993.

He was the founder of a cooperative sugar factory and Sanjeevani Group. Kolhe also worked in various major committees of the state government. He was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vasantdada Sugar Institute in 2017 for his contribution to the cooperative sector. Kolhe is survived by his wife and three sons.

During his journey from Yesgaon Sarpanch to Minister of State, he has successfully held various positions in the fields of politics, education, co-operation, industry and agriculture. In 1972, he was first elected to the Legislative Assembly as an independent. He was elected MLA from Kopargaon Assembly constituency six times. He was also the Vice President of Shri Sai Baba Shirdi Sansthan for 9 years. NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief over the demise of Kolhe.