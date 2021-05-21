Form team of child specialists on district level: Modi

NASHIK: In a video conference, addressing District Collectors from 60 districts, including Nashik across 11 States on the COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said mutations had raised concerns for youth and children.

“In the third wave, a team of pediatricians should be formed considering the possibility of Coronavirus infection in youth and children. Small oxygen masks should be prepared for the size of children. Awareness about Covid should be increased with strict adherence to prevention rules,” PM Modi said.

He got acquainted with the innovative initiatives of some of the districts which have gained control over the growth of Corona patients in the districts by implementing innovative initiatives. The Prime Minister hailed Hivrebazar pattern of Ahmednagar district. The Prime Minister himself took notice of Ahmednagar’s Corona prevention work.

He learned the success story of the district from District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale. Dr Bhosale said, “We set up four teams of health and volunteers in the village and surveyed every house. The team took responsibility for the home and family of each patient with Corona symptoms and encouraged patients to be admitted to the isolation ward, so that patients would no longer have to worry about what would happen to their home and family, farm and dairy work. Those who were initially opposed to isolation and treatment were willing to seek treatment in isolation".

Dr. Bhosale informed PM Modi that this has made the journey to Hivre bazaar easier and the village has become Corona-free in a short period of time. He said that this pattern of Hivre bazar is being implemented in 1316 gram panchayats of the district under the guidance of Padmashri Popatrao Pawar. He emphasised that the methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is expert in mutation and changing the format.

The Prime Minister said virus mutation is concerning the youth and children. He stressed the need to boost vaccination drive. On vaccine wastage, the Prime Minister said wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual.

Therefore, he urged to stop vaccine wastage. Modi also emphasised the priority of eazing the lives of citizens while saving lives. He added facilities for free ration for the poor, other essential supplies must be provided and black marketing should be stopped. The Prime Minister said these steps are also necessary to win this fight and to move forward.