Forester erects 80m long Kalasubai name out of stone

NASHIK: The Harishchandra Garh and Kalasubai peak sanctuary beat officer and ex-army personnel Sanjay Gite has erected a massive 80x21 meters name of ‘Kalasubai’ peak in simple stone on the peak itself. It took 16 labourers and 16 days to erect the name at an altitude of more than 1600 metres.

About eight trolleys of stones are used to erect the name. Beat officer Gite said, “With guidance from my senior forester Ravindra Sonar and help from the villager we have achieved this successfully. We used to climb the mountain every day then I used to climb down. After that, with help of binoculars, I guided the labourers to set the name properly.” The name ‘Kalasubai’ can be seen from the base without using binoculars.