Forest residences struggling for repairs

NASHIK: As most of the smuggling is taking place in the sensitive forest area in Nashik forest, it is to provide priority to this place. However, in Umbarthan, Surgana and Nanashi areas, forest rangers’ residences are likely to collapse as no repairs are done.

Fifteen days ago, smugglers attacked four forest rangers in the Umbarthan forest area. The number of applications for transfers has increased after that. While on the other hand, proposals for 35 repair work for residents have been pending for several months.

The forest rangers are feeling neglected due to delays in proceedings from the Eastern Division headquarters. Umbarthan forest reserve is near Surgana of Nashik East Forest Department. Khaira, teak wood is smuggled from Gujarat to Pune, Kolhapur and Thane via Nashik.

The forest rangers were attacked after the smugglers were stopped at this place fifteen days ago. Following this incident, proposals have been submitted for the transfer of the concerned forest rangers.

In addition, other forest rangers have also applied for a transfer. But, on the other hand, forest workers who are working here are feeling neglected as 35 proposals for repairs are pending.

As this area is highly sensitive, the Eastern Division is expected to take it seriously. However, funds for repairs of residences, rest houses and other works of this place have not been received since last year.

The proposals are worth a total of Rs 1.35 crore. Currently, the walls of the forest rangers’ houses have deteriorated and the roofs of many of them have been severely damaged. But, that is being ignored.

Of the proposals filed, only ten were pushed forward. Even after, that funds Rs 30 lakh are not yet approved. Therefore, there is dissatisfaction among the forest workers as no action has been taken by the headquarters.

Survey again

Despite sending continuous proposals, no action has been taken on it. Deputy Conservator of Forest Umesh Wavre, who took over the charge of the Eastern Division a month and a half ago, has suggested resubmitting the proposal. This will require the concerned authorities to re-survey the work. Officials do not mind carrying out the effort for this. But, the money, time and effort required for this will take time and the monsoon is at the doors. Therefore, the question arises as to whether the security of the forest rangers will be taken seriously.

Requested new proposals

The East Division Deputy Conservator’s Office has been instructed to submit a new proposal even though the amendment proposal sent earlier was not approved. While the proposal is expected to be approved, informed DCF Umesh Wavre.