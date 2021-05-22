Forest officials caught taking bribe

NASHIK: Two forest rangers, including a forest circuit officer, were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person who had applied for permission to carry water from a dug hole in Wani forest to a field. Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau took this action.

Wani police have registered a case against Anil Chandrabhan Dalawi, Usman Ganimalang Syed and Surekha Ashruba Khaje under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Wani police station. While taking bribe from the farmer inspector, bribery prevention Chandrasen Palkar, Sandeep Salunkhe and a team of the department caught three of them red-handed.

Trenches have been dug in the forest area adjacent to the farmland. The farmer applied to take the water pipeline from this pasture to the farm. Dalvi, Syed and Khaje demanded Rs 1 lakh for approval of the application. After this, there was a rift between the forest officials and the farmers. Eventually, it was decided to pay Rs 50,000. The farmer then complained about this with ACB.