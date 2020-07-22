Forest dept rescues 11 leopards in a year

Nashik: Three leopards have been trapped in the month of July in Jakori village, Samangaon, and Palase Shivar respectively. As all the three areas are located in the Darna river basin, the fear among the villagers is increasing.

To understand the reason behind increasing number of leopards in the Darna river basin, Deshdoot Times contacted Forest department to get some insights about the current scenario.

Madhukar Gosavi, Round Forest Officer informed that leopards are being spotted in Darna basin due to the presence of sugarcane fields. Sugarcane fields make it easy for them to hide in the area due to camouflage.

There's no disturbance in the fields which makes it easy for them to prey. There are peacocks, pigs, and even dogs in the fields which become a source of food for leopards.

If they don't finds these, cattle (Cows and Buffaloes) becomes their another source. The nearby forest where leopards belong, is a complete adivasi area, and there's not enough food for them in the forest. As a result, they enter Sugarcane fields.

He mentioned that he has sixty villages to look after with a team of four members. It we pay attention to the ratio, it becomes very difficult for their team to be available everywhere. The team often faces the wrath of angry villagers.

Villagers keep questioning the team about what government will do for them during casualties. Though nothing can replace the loss of a person, The government provides a very amount of compensation to the family of deceased.

If a person has suffered injuries due to an animal attack, the government pays for their medical expenses. He also spoke about the various measures the forest department takes to ensure safety of all the villages. They spread awareness amongst the villages, and tell them to try and not step out alone in night.

Two to three people should travel together during the night time, and ensure that they keep producing some kind of sound so as to keep the leopards away. Villagers can play music on their phone, or use ghungurus because if there would be leopards in the proximity, they will get alerted and run away. Also, villagers should pay special attention to kids, and not let them wander alone in the fields.

Earlier people used to live in villages, but now, everybody is staying by building a house in their own fields. They should properly fence their house and fields and create a proper compound in front of their house to stay safe from attacks.

When people were attacked, some people did build a compound for their house. Everyone should do that at the earliest. When it comes to cattle, they should properly seal their cattle, and prevent any kind of attack.