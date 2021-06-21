Forest dept closes all tourist spots

NASHIK: The forest department has now closed all the entries to forest range and tourists spots at Trimbakeshwar. The forest officials have put Nakabandi on the entry points of tourists spot. Special precautions are being taken to keep the tourists away, specifically for Harihar fort and Bramhagiri hills. The forest department has said that action has been taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.

All the forts, tourist spots, waterfalls, hills under the forest department are closed for tourists. Those who will flout the orders will be penalised under the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Act 1897, Forest Act 1927, Criminal Code 1973 and IPC 1860 section 188.

The forest department has clarified that under the order of the Nashik District Collector all the tourist spots, waterfalls, forts are closed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The tourist spots like Pahine, Necklace falls, Harihar fort, Gangadwar, Bramhagiri hills are prohibited for tourists. Heavy deployment of forest personnel and police has been made at these spots.