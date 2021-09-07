Forest department starts sale of Eco-friendly Ganesha

NASHIK: The Nashik Forest West Division has taken a step ahead and has started a sale of Ganesh Idol’s. Last year the forest department had appealed to plant a sapling with Bappa. This year the forest department itself is selling a Shadu Mati Ganesha idol with free sapling of medicinal plant.

The forest department has said that the whole initiative is to attract more and more people and create awareness about tree plantations as well as celebrating Ganeshotsav in eco-friendly way. This Ganeshotsav should be pollution free and healthy with medicinal plant is theme of the initiative. Forest department has inaugurated their ganesh idol stall at Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Mahatma Phule Art Gallery.

Department will also start second ganesh idol stall at Sharanpur Police Chowki, Utwadi, near Maruti Mandir. The stalls will offer Ganesh Idols and saplings too. It is appealed to worship plants with Bappa so that the balance of nature is maintained and rich forest resources are created in the district. For an environment-friendly ganeshotsav, Nashik West Forest division has decided to provide different varieties of tree saplings to Nashikites at low rates. Last year too with initiative of plant sampling with bappa, the forest department sold a variety of plants under the initiative.