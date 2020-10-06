Forest conservation in an unique way

<p><strong>NASHIK (HATGAD) l Laxman Pawar</strong><br><br>The forest department undertakes various measures from time to time to protect and conserve forests land. It uses a carrot and stick approach whenever requires.</p>.<p>However forest department in Barhe forest range has found an unique way to conserve forests and land with the cooperation of local people and household wonen. <br><br>Through the joint efforts of Barhe Forest Department and the Joint Forest Management Committee, an ax-ban drive has been undertaken in Kalmane village area of Surgana taluka to prevent deforestation and smuggling of timber.<br><br>Double cylinder gas connections were distributed to 63 women beneficiaries in the village to ensure that the women of the village do not suffer from smoke while cooking on the stove and also to understand the importance of forest conservation and curb tree cutting.<br><br>On the occasion, Anandreddy (IFS) of Barhe Forest Department, S V Gawari (RFO), L T Satpute (forest guard), B G Pawar (range forest officer), H B Gavit (forest guard), P N Gavit, B B Mahale, S P Lohar ,<br><br>Forest Management Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav, Janseva Mandal activists Manohar Jadhav, Dilip Mahale as well as villagers and women beneficiaries were present.<br></p>