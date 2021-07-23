Foreign scholarship for VJNT, SBC, OBC students

NASHIK: On the lines of the government’s Social Justice Department, the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department has introduced foreign scholarship schemes for Vimukta Jati-Nomadic Tribe (VJNT), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Special Backward Classes (SBCs) from 2019-20. Under this scheme, applications are invited from students for the academic year 2021-22 and the last date to apply is August 1, 2021.

Students should participate in this scheme. Such an appeal has been made by DA Gawde, Director, Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department (Pune). The scholarship will provide financial assistance to 10 students from the state every year for pursuing postgraduate and research courses (Ph. D.) abroad. The scholarship will be awarded to students who are admitted to a foreign educational institution in the under 200 ranks globally for postgraduate degrees and Ph.D. Students should download the advertisement and the application form in the prescribed format from the link www.maharashtra.gov.in.