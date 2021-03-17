For the sake of stray animals

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The Bara Balutndar Athrapagad Samaj Sanstha put up water containers on Friday at Bhagur to quench the thirst of stray animals. They are conducting this program for the past three years, and the number of ponds increases every year. Under the scorching sun, the stray animals keep on searching for water. This initiative will serve as an aid to stray dogs and cattle. A total of 15 containers have been put up this year at the main points of the town. 10 in 2019 and 12 containers in 2020 were placed at different locations by the team. They keep it for the summer season and pick it up when the rainy season arrives. Pramod Ambedkar, Kailas Bhor, Shyam Shinde, Bipin Tadvi, Prasad Adke, Vishal Balkwadke, and others.</p>.<div><blockquote>The Sanstha had also put up a public fridge on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti to help the poor and needy. Residents come and place the food inside the fridge, and the needy pick it up from there. Our team members, residents, and many other people place food inside the public fridge for the poor. Almost 30 to 35 needy fill up their stomachs with the help of this public fridge. Birmani sir also sends 10 packets of puri bhaji from his centre daily. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Pramod Ambedkar, President, Sanstha</span></div>