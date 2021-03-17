Deshdoot Times

For the sake of stray animals

Water containers installed at Bhagur
For the sake of stray animals
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Bhagur
Deolali Camp
Stray animals
Water pots
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com