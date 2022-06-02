For a pollution-free Godavari

NASHIK: With a view to make the river Godavari pollution-free, the NMC has undertaken various measures. Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar yesterday visited the river bank areas and instructed the concerned departments to immediately take remedial measures and find solution on local level.

In the morning, Pawar inspected the area from Ahilyabai Holkar bridge to Jalalpur Govardhan municipal boundary. During the inspection, it was observed that wastewater pipes were released into the river at about 50 places. Of these, 40 pipes did not show any flow.

However in the remaining 10 places, it has been observed that sewage was getting mixed in the river. He instructed the authorities to find a ‘local solution’ to the problem. During the inspection, instructions were given to divert the sewage water of the specified 10 places and to ensure that it does not enter the Godavari river.

Instructions were given to divert the sewage from Lendi Nala to the existing 900 meter diameter drainage channel under Smart City, to connect the sewage line to the drainage line on the main road at Ramwadi, sewage line at Malhar Khan to be connected by repairing / strengthening the drainage channel on the right bank of Godavari river, sewage water on both sides of the Chopda Nala bridge, to be diverted to the sewage pumping center at the pumping station, laying of a pipeline up to the Tapovan sewage treatment plant etc.

Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, superintendent engineer S M Chavanke, chief of fire brigade S K Bairagi and executive engineer Ganesh Maind were present at the occasion.