Food issue resolved for tribal students

NASHIK: After a month and a half of waiting, the Central Kitchen of the Tribal Development Department at Mundhegaon in Igatpuri tehsil has reopened. Therefore, the hunger issue of the tribal students in the government ashram school in Nashik project office and Eklavya residential school, which is dependent on this kitchen, will stop.

The students and their parents have been greatly relieved by the starting of the Central Kitchen. After the concept of Central Kitchen came into existence, the kitchen at Mundhegaon was given to Tata group to run. The organization closed the kitchen after the agreement with the tribal development department expired.

A few months ago, the tribal department decided to run the central kitchen itself. The tender process is being implemented accordingly. However, due to the increasing prevalence of Carona, the tender process did not gain much momentum. On the other hand, after the situation of Corona in the state was brought under control, classes like VIII to XII were started in the first phase and classes V to VII in the second phase by the tribal department just like the school education department.

Months have passed since the school opened, but Mundhegaon Central Kitchen was not started by the department. As a result, the students of the ashram school were facing inconvenience of food. The parents complained about this. Meanwhile, students were sent home or to relatives in the afternoon due to lack of food arrangements.

Following the parents’ complaint, the headmaster was instructed by the project office to arrange meals for the students locally until the tender process for the Central Kitchen was completed. Now that the kitchen has been run by Tata contractors, the students have been provided with meals.

17,000 beneficiaries

Students studying in 39 government ashram schools and three Eklavya residential schools coming under the Nashik project office of the Tribal Development Department get daily meals from the central kitchen at Mundhegaon. About 17,000 students from 1st to 12th standard benefit from the meal. The inconvenience to tribal students has been avoided with the opening of the kitchen.