Follow norms or face action: CP Pandey

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: It is necessary to take immediate preventive measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the jurisdiction of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate. Accordingly, curfew orders have been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am till March 09, 2021, under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. As per the order, the person violating the order will be liable for punishment as per the provisions of the prevailing law, said Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey.</p>.<p>The order has been issued from February 22, 2021, according to a government order issued by Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey.While implementing the period of the order, the heads of public and private establishments in the area are bound to follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding social distancing.</p><p>There should be a distance of 06 feet between two persons. Orders issued from time to time by the government in respect of the Containment Zone shall be binding on all concerned during the above period. It is also mandatory for citizens to wear face masks in public places, at work, and while traveling. Spitting in open and public places will be prohibited. Alcohol, gutkha, and tobacco are prohibited in public places.</p>