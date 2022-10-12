Focus on the branding of Nashik

Nashik

The government had put a stay on the administratively sanctioned works after April 01, 2022. On 27th September, the government lifted this stay and pointed out to carry it out in coordination with the people’s representatives. While giving instructions to promote the branding of Nashik through the development of religious tourism, along with meticulous planning and upgradation of Saptashringi Gad’s pilgrimage development, the administration has already made its plans for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The Minister of Ports and Mines and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse directed that every department should actively promote the branding of Nashik through their work.

He was speaking as the chairman of the District Planning Committee meeting held on Monday. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Narendra Darade, Kishore Darade, Adv. Rahul Dhikle, Suhas Kande, District Collector Gangatharan D., City Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare, Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, DSP Sachin Patil, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal,

District planning officer Kiran Joshi was present on this occasion.

In the meeting of the District Planning Committee, a list of administratively sanctioned but deferred works totalling Rs.22.87 crores was presented from April 2022.

Further, under the District Annual Plan, the proposals for the works to be taken up from the approved funds of all three schemes should be submitted to the District Planning Committee immediately, and instructions were given to the executive bodies to complete the expenditure by the end of March-2023.

At this time, he said, for the year 2021-22, a total of Rs 860.86 crore was made available by the government for all the three schemes, namely Rs 470.00 crore under the general district annual plan, Rs 290.86 crore under the tribal scheme and Rs 100.00 crore under the scheduled caste scheme. Out of the said funds, Rs 416.88 crore under District Annual Plan, Rs 252.35 crore under Tribal Sub-Plan, and Rs 99.88 crore under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan have been spent in all three schemes to the tune of Rs 768.91 crore till the end of March-2022.

He further said that for the year 2022-23, a total of Rs. 1008.13 crores has been allocated in the budget as Rs. 600.00 crores under the General District Annual Plan, Rs. 308.13 crores under the Tribal Scheme and Rs. 100.00 crores under the Scheduled Castes Scheme, of which Rs. 245.22 crore fund is made available by the government on the BDS system.

A total of Rs 87.74 crore has been spent to date under the three district annual schemes out of the funds made available through the BDS system and the percentage of actual provision of the said expenditure is 35.78%.