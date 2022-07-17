Focus on sustainable measures to tackle flood- Dr Pawar

NASHIK: As the incessant rains lashed the district in the past week, resulting in a flood, many areas in the district have turned into ‘disaster-prone’ zones.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar, while instructing the concerned officials, stated to overcome this calamity, all the systems should focus on sustainable measures and coordination to keep citizens safe.

Union Minister Pawar reviewed the remedial plans for the flood-damaged areas of Nashik district through video conferencing at the collector’s office.

Pawar added all the departments such as district administration, Public Works Department, health department, agriculture department, and others play an important role during any natural calamity. Therefore, all these departments should be in constant contact and provide continuous service during tough times.

The district administration should also keep a note of health problems arising during monsoon. The officials should be vigilant of water levels in dams and embankments, traffic flow during heavy rains, and immediate filling of potholes to avoid any unfortunate accidents. The corporation should install notice boards to aware citizens of the water passing through bridges. Also, during landslides, the administration should send immediate help to the location. If any section of embankments gets washed away, it should be reconstructed immediately. Health services should be provided to the villages immediately if they lose connectivity due to continuous rains. Traffic personnel should be deployed on the Nashik-Mumbai highway to regulate the traffic and avoid accidents.

Zilla Parishad should notify all village committees for public awareness about drinking clean water in villages with the help of Anganwadi and Asha workers. ZP should create an emergency road map to help pregnant women reach the hospital without obstacles.

Heavy rains have caused extensive damage to crops in many places. Therefore, the officials should conduct immediate Panchnama of the crops damaged due to heavy rainfall. Even though houses have been damaged in many places, residential houses should be constructed in such areas to provide accommodation to citizens.