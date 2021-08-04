Flyover to open for traffic within a month

Nashik: The flyover between K K Wagh college and hotel Jatra will open for traffic in a month. The construction work of the flyover nears completion. Around 90% of work of the flyover has been completed and only 10% of work is pending.

At present, work to expand joints of the flyover is going on. Hence, the traffic of the flyover has been diverted for the past three months. The work of ramp construction is pending. In addition, street light fitting work is also pending. They are currently in progress.

Presently, Dwarka Chowk, parallel roads and Mumbai-Agra highway are witnessing traffic congestion due to the ongoing construction work of the flyover. Due to this, minor and major accidents are taking place there. The people are waiting for the opening of the flyover for traffic.

The traffic load on the Dwarka circle will be eased to some extent after the flyover opens for traffic. This would ensure a smooth traffic flow. In addition, traffic congestion in the Dwarka circle will also be addressed.

A period of one and half months had been offered to complete flyover joint expansion work. According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the work of flyover can be completed by August end and the bridge can be opened for traffic after a trial from the safety unit.