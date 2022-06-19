Fly high buy guy

NASHIK: On June 16, a flamingo was rescued by forest department in Dindori tehsil. The big migratory bird fell in the field of Sagar Dhakne in Talegaon village of Dindori tehsil. The farmer Dhakne found a flamingo bird injured under a tree. In the afternoon, they informed the forest department about the incident.

A team of forest officials immediately reached the spot and took custody of the flamingo. As the bird was injured, it was brought to Nashik with help of the wildlife rescuers of the Eco Echo Foundation. The bird was then taken to the veterinary government hospital. The treatment was conducted under the guidance of Dr Sachin Vende and was monitored by Abhijeet Mahale of Eco Eco Foundation at the temporary shelter of the Forest Department. Within two days the wounds of the bird were healed. On June 18, the bird got ready to fly again.