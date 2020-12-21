Fly ash being used in flyover construction in city

Nashik: Fly ash in Eklahare thermal power plant is being used for flyover construction between K K Wagh engineering college and hotel Jatra. There have been orders to use fly ash from thermal power plant for flyover construction, reconstructon of roads. Lakhs of tonnes of fly ash from Eklahare thermal power plant is being used for the flyover construction.

The Eklahare thermal power plant started on 1200 acres of area in 1970. Presently, there are a total of 750 employees. Thousands of tonnes of coal is arrived for generation of power by railway freigh train daily to generate power. A total of 3500 tonnes of coal is burned daily.

1200 tonnes of fly ash means 40% fly ash is generated by this. An ash pond is constructed on 250 hectares of land to store the fly ash. Currently its capacity is worth 1.5 tonnes.

To remove the fly ash in thermal power plants in the state, the state government has made it mandatory to use bricks that are made from fly ash for building construction in 100-km area of concerned power plant project. Contractor companies are using the fly ash to prepare bricks and blocks.

There are thermal power plants at seven places in Maharashtra. There are three generators having capacity of 660 mega watt at Koradi and two generators having capacity of 210 mega watt, a single generator having capacity of 210 mega watt at Bhusaval, while two generators having capacity of 500 mega watt, three generators having capacity of 210 mega watt at Nashik, four generators having capacity of 210 mega watt at Chandrapur, three generators having capacity of 250 mega watt at Parali, two generators having capacity of 250 mega watt at Paras, four generators having capacity of 210 mega watt at Khaparkheda and a single generator having capacity of 500 mega watt.

A total of 1200 tonnes of fly ash is generated at Eklahare power plant alone. Fly ash is a by-product of the burning of coal in thermal power plants and is a potential pollutant of air and ground water if not managed properly.