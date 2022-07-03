Flock of onlookers create hurdle in rescue operation

NASHIK: In the Satpur's Ashoknagar area yesterday morning, a leopard was spotted perched on a bathroom attached to a bungalow. By the time the forest department got the information, the news had spread like wildfire. Many people flocked near the bungalow to see the leopard. Even though the crowd was less due to the continuous rain, as it was a holiday many people came out of their houses to catch the glimpse of the leopard.

The people started crowding and running after the leopard. As the crowd noises increased, the leopard changed its place and the onlookers increased further. The forest department and local police rushed to the spot. The leopard’s location was then traced by the Forest Department officials and Eco Echo Foundation's rescuers. The leopard was captured smoothly after three hours of untiring efforts. During these four hours, some people were sitting in the house with their doors and windows closed, while others were joining the crowd of onlookers.

Satpur Colony, Ashoknagar area, is mainly of working-class in industry. Employees working in Satpur and Ambad MIDC in Kanakpur of the district live in this area. As Saturday was an industrial holiday, most the people were at home. However, the sighting of leopard in the morning led many to the streets to see the leopard in the morning. The incident was soon reported in the media. As a result, relatives of several families living in the area inquired about the leopard’s appearance over the phone.

Forest officials and staff who came to catch the leopard set a trap and began a war effort to seize the leopard. That leopard was found on the balcony of the bungalow of Pandharinath Kale, former chairman of the society at Pimpalgaon Mor, Satpur Ashoknagar.

The fear of people made the leopard jump from the 7 feet high wall and occupy the bathroom attic. It was learned that a leopard was seen in the backyard of neighbour Pandharinath Kale. Immediately, police personnel and forest department officials came to the rescue and took the leopard safely. The leopard was tranquillized with a dart gun and as soon it was unconscious, the leopard was taken on a stretcher and brought to the Forest Nursery at Gangapur.