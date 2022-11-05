Deshdoot Times

Flimcity for Nashik discussed at high level meeting

Abhishek Vibhandik

NASHIK

Guardian minister Dada Bhuse held a high level meeting this week to review the development of Nashik. As various topics were discussed the point of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (filmcity) was raised.

MLA Seema Hire suggested that privatisation of the project be considered on an experimental basis.

MLA Devyani Farande suggested that the Dadasaheb Phalke National Award ceremony should be held at the Dadasaheb Phalke memorial in Nashik instead of Delhi, and the Center should fund it to boost Nashik’s development.

Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar stated that the proposal should be sent to the government.

