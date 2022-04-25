Flashmob at City Center Mall ahead of Sadhguru’s motorcycle tour

NASHIK: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has started a public awareness campaign for soil conservation. His 100-day tour was flagged off at the famous Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday. A catastrophic crisis could erupt around the world. According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), by 2050, 90 percent of the earth’s soil could be degraded.

Against this backdrop, Sadhguru has set out on a world tour on a motorbike to raise awareness. He will be in Nashik on June 11 to interact with the people. On this backdrop, a ‘flashmob’ was organised by the volunteers at the City Center Mall on Sunday to raise awareness about the issue. Sadhguru has started an awareness campaign to prevent land erosion. He has reached Europe by traveling a distance of 30,000 kms on a motorcycle alone. The journey will cover 27 countries, including Britain, Europe and the Middle East.

A special flashmob was organised to make the people aware of this and to get them involved in this activity. A street play conveying the message of soil conservation was presented here considering the possible harm to human beings due to land erosion. The volunteers created awareness through dance, drum corps, rallies, path plays, music for about one and a half to two hours.

A video clip was played at the mall about Sadhguru’s discussions with world leaders, media and leading experts on the need to work together for soil conservation during his motorcycle tour.