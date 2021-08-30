Five tonnes of waste collected

NASHIK: Around five tonnes of waste was collected during a special cleanliness drive which was conducted in the Old Nashik area. The drive was conducted in Dr Zakir Hussain hospital to Chavhata, Shivneri slum area, Manur road and Tractor House area. The drive was conducted in the presence of deputy municipal commissioner Karuna Dahale, city engineer Nitin Wanjari, deputy director (town planning) Prashant Thombre, deputy municipal commissioner Shivaji Amle, other officials, representative of Ploggers Group Tejas Talware and social activist Jagbir Singh took part in the drive.

Plastic waste and other waste material were collected and roads in the area were cleaned. Awareness about segregation of wet and dry waste, no dumping of waste in public places, no use of banned plastic bags, disposal of old tyres, clean water tray in the fridge, change the water in the flower pot regularly etc was created among the citizens. The cleanliness drive was conducted under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.