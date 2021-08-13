Fit India Freedom Run launched at MUHS

NASHIK: Fit India Freedom Run and cleanliness fortnight was launched at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday. The Fit India campaign has been launched with the concept of the Prime Minister. To get rid of obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and other diseases, one should resolve to exercise daily, said the registrar of MUHS Dr Kalidas Chavan on the occasion.

He also stated that everyone needs to exercise at least half an hour a day to stay fit and healthy. Running and sports are important in daily life to maintain fitness. Participate in activities that keep everyone fit and encourage others. Examination controller Dr Ajit Pathak and director incharge of student welfare department Sandip Kulkarni were present on the occasion. Dr Swapnil Torne compered the programme.

Dr. Uday Singh Ravrane, Dr. Sanjay Nerkar, Rajendra Nakve, Dr. R T Aher and other took part in the programme. Meanwhile, Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is being conducted under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to keep the society healthy from August 13 to October 2.

Also, cleanliness fortnight is also being implemented to keep premises beautiful and clean. The National Service Scheme volunteers, students, teachers and nonteaching staff of all affiliated colleges should participate in the event to give a message of cleanliness. Deans, principals and colleges have been directed by the university to conduct various activities in their colleges.