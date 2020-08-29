Fit India Freedom Run : Braving rain, over 75 cyclists participate

Braving rain, the cycle ride started from Jehan Circle was joined by over 75 cyclists to complete a 20-km ride. While other participating officers, staff, citizens and players finish the 5-km walk by observing social distancing and wearing a mask.



Even when it was raining heavily in the city, all the cyclists, officials, employees, citizens, sportsmen were present on time.



The Union Ministry of Youth and Sports, New Delhi has taken the initiative to launch a new initiative called Fit India Freedom Run. On this backdrop, the Fit India Freedom Run and cycle ride activities are being carried out in educational institutions, schools, colleges, sports associations, sports circles, as well as voluntary participation of all citizens in Nashik district.



The initiative has jointly been organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation, KSKW College, Nashik and office of the District Sports Officer.



Earlier, the initiative was inaugurated by Chandrakant Kamble, deputy director, sports and youth services, Nashik division in key presence of Ravindra Naik, district sports officer; Geeta Sakhare, taluka sports officer, Yeola; Rajendra Wankhede, president of Nashik Cyclists Foundation, as well as the Principal of MVP KSKW College, Sonkhaskar.



On the occasion, image of Major Dhyanchand, the magician of hockey was garlanded by Chandrakant Kamble. He said that hockey players should come forward and students should play field games.



District Sports Officer Naik expressed the view that the contribution of Nashik Cyclists for Fit India Movement is very big.



The President of Nashik Cyclists Rajendra Wankhede said that With the support of the district administration and the district sports office, Nashik will definitely be known as the Cycle Capital of India.